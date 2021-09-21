Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE EXG opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
