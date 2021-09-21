Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

