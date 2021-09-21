Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Plans $0.54 — Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 62.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VAC stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

