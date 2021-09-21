Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,359 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

