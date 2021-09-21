Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

