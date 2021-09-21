Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 238 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

