Palace Capital Plc (PCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on October 15th

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCA stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Tuesday. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The stock has a market cap of £112.95 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.01.

In related news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

