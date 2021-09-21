Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 788 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

