TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

TopBuild stock opened at $218.71 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

