Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 112,850 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,850 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $39,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

