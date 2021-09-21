Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on October 8th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 426.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $968.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

