CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

