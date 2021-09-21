Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

