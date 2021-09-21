1,069,868 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,069,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,335,456.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,428,637 shares of company stock valued at $131,800,660 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

