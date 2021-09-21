Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCHWF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CCHWF stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Columbia Care has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

