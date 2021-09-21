Maro Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.33 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Maro has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $51.58 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00133219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 950,182,158 coins and its circulating supply is 493,157,002 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

