Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Chubu Electric Power stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

