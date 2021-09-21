People s United Financial Inc. Buys 597 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of IR opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

