People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,606 shares of company stock worth $4,433,076 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

