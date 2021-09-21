People s United Financial Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

NYSE D opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.