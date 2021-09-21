Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

