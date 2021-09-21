Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $71.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $586,859.20 and $71.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,392.01 or 0.99946189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00084182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00799479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00405471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00277359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005075 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

