Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $167,791,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Baidu by 274.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 989,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 725,010 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.57. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.24 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.