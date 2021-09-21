Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,842 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

