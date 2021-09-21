abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,676,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,964,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

