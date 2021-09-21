NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

