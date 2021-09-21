Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.69% of Activision Blizzard worth $513,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.