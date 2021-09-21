Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $458,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

