Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,722,580 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2,955.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Snowflake worth $430,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 115.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3,989.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,179,693 shares of company stock valued at $331,455,486. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $310.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.82 and a 200 day moving average of $251.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion and a PE ratio of -101.66. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

