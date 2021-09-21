The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.