The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.
DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
