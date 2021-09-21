KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.