Berenberg Bank Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.84 ($76.28).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €52.28 ($61.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.98 and its 200 day moving average is €55.33. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

