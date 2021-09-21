Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,566 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Allegiant Travel worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

