Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,625 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 133.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 157,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,213,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 45,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.50.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

