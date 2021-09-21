250,000 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.1048 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.