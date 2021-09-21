Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

