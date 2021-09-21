Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.57.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

