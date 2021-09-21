Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,112 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

Equifax stock opened at $263.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

