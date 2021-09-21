Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,622 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dropbox by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

