Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 835.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

