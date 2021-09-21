Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other news, insider Graham Bradley 62,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th.

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

