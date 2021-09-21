Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

