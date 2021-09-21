SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

SLRC opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $827.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLR Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

