DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,873,771 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

