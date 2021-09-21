Only1 (LIKE) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Only1 has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $22.21 million and $3.34 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00133074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046134 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

