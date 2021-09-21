Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. CEVA also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,516,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.69 million, a P/E ratio of -284.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

