Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

