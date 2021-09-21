Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) PT at C$41.34

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$37.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.42. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

