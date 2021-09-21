Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $593.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Cango will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cango by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

