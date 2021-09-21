National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,100 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 1,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.1 days.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTIOF. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

